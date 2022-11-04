Gambia: Brufut 'Nawetan' Update

The Brufut Youth and Sports Committee (BYSC) has commenced its 2022 'nawetan' football season with some thrilling and fascinating encounters.

Sanchaba United started the Brufut 'nawetan' tournament with a win after defeating Mystic 1-0 in the first encounter of the Brufut nawetan tournament played at the Brufut Strasser field on Friday.

Ghana Town FC also beat Junior Stars 2-0 in the second fixtures of the Brufut nawetan played on Saturday.

Uprising FC were defeated 2-0 by Omega FC in the third fixture played early on Sunday.

Sateba United played a 1-1 draw against Wallinkama FC in the fourth game played late on Sunday.

Steve Biko beat Fatou's Print 2-0 in a game played on Monday, while Allatentu FC was defeated 2-0 by Justice Stars on Tuesday.

The 25 teams participating in this year's Brufut nawetan are balloted in 6 groupings

Groupings

Group A consists of Steve Biko, Mystic FC, Sanchaba United, Fatou's Print and Lama FC.

Group B comprises Junior Stars, Ghana Town, Uprising FC and Omega FC.

Group C is made up of Sateba United, Wullinkama FC, Justice Stars and Allatentu FC.

Group D comprises Dumbarton FC, AC Milan, Nyafullen and FC Luka.

Group E consists of California, Villa Park, Liverpool and Tranquil.

Group F consists of Mba Jarra, Big Apple, King Njies and Kenebaring.

According to the Brufut Youth and Sports Committee, two teams will qualify from each group into the round of 16 knockout stage.

The Brufut nawetan league trophy was last won by Steve Biko, while Junior Stars FC won the last nawetan knockout competition.

