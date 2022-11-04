Gambia: First Lady Fatou Bah-Barrow to Grace WRC Zonal Super Cup Final

3 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow is set to grace the 2022 West Coast Region zonal super cup final set for Sunday 6th November 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm, according to news emanating from West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA).

The much-awaited Super Cup final will feature defending champions, Gunjur and Brikama.

The final is described by many football admires in West Coast Region and its environs as a crunch clash.

West Coast Region zonal football tournament is organised to groom and nurture young talented players.

