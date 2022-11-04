Gambia: Minister Sabally Says Barrow Fulfilled Campaign Promise On Rice Value Chain

The minister for Agriculture, in an interview with this medium, confirmed that President Adama Barrow has fulfilled his 2021 presidential campaign promise to invest hugely in the rice value chain in order to end rice importation amid his quest for the country's rice self-sufficiency.

In one of his meetings in the Central River Region last year, Barrow stated that his government would invest heavily in rice production to ensure the country produces enough rice while stating that his government had eighty million dollars ($80m) for agriculture. He added that the project would construct roads, storage facilities, buy fertilisers, and create new irrigation systems to ensure year-round cultivation of rice.

Minister Sabally said President Barrow yearns for a food-sufficient Gambia so that he could recall one day after his presidency, The Gambia was able to produce enough rice to feed its people.

"Three months ago, I and the vice president launched The Gambia Inclusive and Resilient Agricultural Value Chain Development (GIRAV) project which is a US$40 million purely for rice value development and we also launched The Gambia Agriculture and Food Security Project (GAFSP) of US$29m which is also mainly for school feeding," Sabally stated.

He further added that the promise President Barrow made has already been actualised by looking at the amount of money invested in the rice value chain and that they have started the implementation.

Dwelling on the suggestion that his profession is medicine and he could be the right person to handle the Ministry of Health, Sabally replied that the Ministry of Health is already headed by a very competent doctor and that the government has no doubt about Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh's capability.

"I think the ministry is already in safe hands. My background is in medicine but there have been agriculture ministers who have not been in agriculture. The purpose of me being the Minister of Agriculture is not to manage a farm or a rice field instead is to manage the people who manage those fields."

He said that requires someone who is focused, gets things done and has the capacity to manage. He added that is what President Barrow saw and entrusted him with the position.

"Traditionally, we had people within the ministry and nothing has moved because the ministry is associated with projects but a lot has not moved as we want it. My purpose in agriculture is to get things done and being in the ministry is very satisfying."