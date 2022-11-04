Gambia: AESSA Expresses Concern Over Government's Action At Monkey Park

Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Students Association (AESSA) have expressed concern about government's recent actions in the protection of the local fauna and flora population at Monkey Park in Bijilo.

In a statement issued on the 31st October 2022, the association expressed concern with the worrying decision taken by the Government of The Gambia and United States, which they believe would inevitably lead to the annihilation of Monkey Park.

"The decline of wild populations does not just translate into species loss, but can also heighten extinction risk, particularly for endemic species found only in very few locations. When wildlife populations decline to this degree, it means dramatic changes are impacting their habitats and the food and water they rely on. We should care deeply about the unraveling of wildlife systems because these same resources sustain human life."

The release added that the assault on this sanctuary manifestly and totally constitutes cruelty to animals, who are already ravaged by the construction of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center and other encroachments.

"For that reason, these animals can now be seen roaming and scavenging for food in homes, hotels, restaurants, and streets, thus posing irreparable risks to their health." said the association.

Protecting habitats like forest, the release added, would only increase species at the site and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

"Thereby effectively bringing to an end of the very existence of Monkey Park and its natural inhabitants is uncalled-for. Wildlife animals do not eat manufactured food because their system is not meant for that," AESSA added.

"We (students) of faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Association unequivocally call on the central government to act now to safeguard the natural ecosystems," the statement reads.