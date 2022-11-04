Gambia: Amat Cham Appointed BST FC Head Coach

Alhaji Amat Cham has been appointed as head coach of BST Galaxy Football Club, formerly Dibba Oil FC for the next three years.

Cham's appointment came after the club's management narrowed down a long list of candidates after an interview, the management decided he (Amat Cham) was the right person to steer the coaching affairs of the club for the next three years.

The former Real de Banjul coach will be assisted by Malang Yaffa, former head coach of Dibba Oil FC and Ansumana Dampha.

Former Gambia U-20 international Joseph 'Joe' Gomez, will serve as the club's goalkeeper trainer while Adama Loum, known for his various assignments with the national team, will serve as the Club's Physio.

After his appointment, Coach Amat expressed delight to be associated with BST Football Club.

"I'm really delighted to be part of this club. I believe in this project, it's a huge one. The composition of the management also motivated me a lot. These are a group of young and professional men who are determined to bring change into Gambian football. My job is not only to qualify the team to the First Division League but to create a playing style for the team. We will adopt a way of play of which BST Galaxy FC will be known for," Cham said at his unveiling.

He added: "I want to thank the management for the confidence in giving me the chance to be the first coach of this club."

Meanwhile, the BST FC in the same vein also appointed former professional footballer Pa Mulie Jassey as the sports director while Alagie Deen will serve as the club's scout.

According to the club official website, these are two roles the club deems fit to introduce to Gambian football as they slowly set out their different phases of innovation with a view to professionalising the standards.

Omar Jarju, 2nd vice president, who represented the management at the unveiling, said the club decided on appointing Amat Cham because of what he has seen him doing and what he is capable of doing, which he added, fit in line with the philosophy of the executive.

He said: "We want to create a new era in Gambian Football. A new project; a breath of fresh air. I think it's really important that everybody is motivated. The team for now is not competing for titles but instead, we are focused on building the next superstars in Gambian football."

Jarju, who also echoed similar views like the head coach, said, they would have a style of play that all players would have to adapt to, noting that the atmosphere would be conducive for both players and the officials.

He said BST Galaxy FC "is here for you all" and therefore called on everybody to join hands in making history together.