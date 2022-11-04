Nigeria: INEC Swears in 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday swore in 19 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), ahead of the 2023 general election.

The electoral body insisted that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used for the conduct of the elections.

This means voter accreditation during the 2023 general election is by BVAS while results will be uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on Election Day as provided by law.

President Muhammadu Buhari in July this year, transmitted the names of the 19 RECs nominees to the Senate for confirmation, before the upper chamber on October 5 confirmed their nominations amid protests against some of the nominees.

Five of the 19 were returnees for their second and last five-year tenure. Those whose tenures were renewed were Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Agboke Olaleke (Ogun), and Professor Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

The 14 others on fresh five-year appointment were Onyeka Ugochi (Imo), Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto), Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo), Zango Abdu (Katsina), and Queen Agwu (Ebonyi).

Others are Agundu Tersoo (Benue), Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta), Prof. Yahaya Ibrahim (Kaduna), Nura Ali (Kano), Agu Uchenna (Enugu), Ahmed Garki (FCT), Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi), Prof. Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra) and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, noted that each of the RECs brings to the commission knowledge and experience in various fields.

According to him, in terms of professional background, nine were from the academia, including professors; two lawyers; an accountant; a retired Ambassador, and six civil/public servants, including retired permanent secretaries.

"As I welcome you to the commission, I urge you to settle down quickly and familiarise yourselves with the demands of your new responsibilities, always bearing in mind our commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent, and verifiable elections.

"With exactly 113 days to the 2023 general election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy but we must never disappoint Nigerians. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 General Election. Nothing more, nothing less. There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity.

"Over the years, the commission has worked tirelessly to reform the electoral process and introduce many innovations that are generally acknowledged to have improved the electoral process. In doing so, we will continue to acknowledge the sacrifice and dedication of our hardworking staff.

"As you are deployed to the states of the federation, you will be responsible for human and material resources. Work with the staff and be guided by the provisions of the law and our various Regulations and Guidelines," Yakubu said.