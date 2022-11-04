Ghana: Lakeside Estates Wins At CIMG Awards

The Lakeside Estates has been adjudged the Marketing Oriented Real Estate Company of the year, 2021 at the 33rd Annual National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony

The event which was organised by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, (CIMG) was themed "Creative Marketing and Innovation in a Volatile Global Economy".

The award was in recognition for company's excellence in strategic marketing, from marketing insights through effective formulation of marketing mix programmes to create value for the market and thereby delivering excellent results.

This is the second time the company has grabbed such an award as they won same in 2019.

CIMG President Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, commended businesses for their input in the economic growth but however charged them to continue to rationalise their operations in the wake of Ghana's economic challenges.

He called on workers to cordially work with their organisation to protect the interest of employers, as they seek to enhance their individual and group interest.

This, he said, would protect the interest of investors, employees as well as customers.

He commended Lakeside Estate on its ability to ensure business continuity in the face of the challenges brought about by the pandemic and other environmental factors in the year under review.

The Managing Director of Lakeside, Dr Prince-Joseph Ayiku said his outfit would continue to provide quality but affordable homes in a well-designed and planned neighbourhood.

"Our vision is to become one of the best customer focused Real Estate Companies in Ghana that will expand through the building of unique variety of quality housing units that are environmentally friendly, affordable to many and conforming to the Ghana Building Code," he said.