Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday as a fire razed buildings at the Alekuwodo area.

City & Crime learnt that the fire which started around 1am affected a two-storey building at the Akindeko junction in which furniture materials, interior decorations, electronics and other valuable items were burnt down.

Though residents said the fire might have been caused by a power surge, there was no official statement on the cause of the fire.