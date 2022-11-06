Nigeria: CAF Women's Champions League - Record-Chasing Bayelsa Queens Aim for Victory

Should the Prosperity Girls reach the Semi-finals, they will become the first from Nigeria and the second team from West Africa to do so

Bayelsa Queens are on the brink of making history as the first team from Nigeria to make it to the semi-final stage of the CAF Women's Champions League.

However, the Prosperity Girls, as they are called, must get it right in their final group game on Sunday against Egyptian side Wadi Degla.

That important duel is billed for 8 p.m. (local time) at the Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

Having started their campaign at the CAF Women's Champions League on a shaky note; losing 2-1 to Cup holders, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bayelsa Queens got their campaign back on track with a crucial 2-0 victory over TP Mazembe on Thursday.

Must-win

Now, Bayelsa Queens have a date with the Egyptian side Wadi Degla and a victory will be historic in many ways.

While he is understandably excited at the prospect of his team securing a semi-final berth, the Bayelsa Queens coach, Domo Okora, admits his ladies must get it right against Wadi Degla.

Okora says his ladies must avoid the pitfall of underrating the Egyptian champions, who are on the brink of elimination having lost their first two games woefully.

"The important part of this game is winning. We showed a tiny part of what we are capable of doing in this tournament. We kept possession of the ball and won the game. We recovered physically and mentally. We appreciate the situation we are in, it gives spice to our tournament," Okora was quoted as saying on cafonline.com.

For the Bayelsa Queens' captain, Uzoamaka Igwe, she and her teammates are ready to give whatever it takes to get victory in Sunday night's clash.

"We want to win this match at all costs and thus convert the try of our first participation in this tournament which we find magnificent," she declared.

"All the teams present are champions and have a track record. We will take our game against Wadi Degla seriously, despite their situation."

More Records

While Bayelsa Queens are already the first Nigerian team to score in successive games at the CAF WCL, a victory on Sunday will see them become the first Nigerian team to win two CAF WCL games.

Should the Prosperity Girls reach the Semi-finals, they will become the second team from West Africa to do so following the exploits of Ghanaian club Hasaacas Ladies, who ended as runners-up in 2021.

On their part, this will be Wadi Degla's third game against West African opponents.

They went undefeated in their two previous games against them (W1 D1).

At the 2021 finals, they defeated Malian side AS Mandé 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Hasaacas Ladies.