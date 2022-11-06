Nigeria: 21 Abducted Katsina Children Regain Freedom

6 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
The twenty-one (21) children who were kidnapped in Mairuwa community in Faskari local government area of Katsina State have regained freedom.

The Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah confirmed their release in a statement .

He said the victims comprising 17 girls and 4 boys have since been reunited with their respective families as investigations continue.

" It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working on a farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village, Faskari LGA of Katsina state.

"They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing please", he said.

