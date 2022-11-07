Tanzania: Precision Air Death Toll Climbs to 19

“I have received with regret the information on the plane crash of Precision Corporation into Lake Victoria, Kagera region… Let us continue to be calm while the rescue operations continue and ask God to help us,” President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Death toll from a passenger plane that plunged into Lake Victoria on Sunday has reached 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said, further suspending flight services on the Bukoba airport.

According to the premier the government is investigating the incident alongside the situation at the airport that resulted in the plane crashing into the lake. Tanzania Aviation Authority (TAA) had blamed bad weather that affected the plane's ability to land at the airport.

At least 26 people had been rescued. At least 17 people were expected during the rescue mission but figures released by the Prime Minister indicate the plane had two more unregistered passengers aboard.

Precision Air released a report mid-afternoon on Sunday saying the plane that was scheduled for Mwanza from Dar es Salaam via Bukoba had 43 people aboard.

"Modern rescue equipment arrived late but I would like to thank the people who volunteered to help the rescue efforts," the Prime Minister said.