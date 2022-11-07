Tanzania: Pilot Dies After Lake Victoria Plane Crash

“I have received with regret the information on the plane crash of Precision Corporation into Lake Victoria, Kagera region… Let us continue to be calm while the rescue operations continue and ask God to help us,” President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
6 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

A passenger plane, Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday left 19 people dead including the pilot and the first officer, Kagera Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 9 in the morning near Bukoba airport in Kagera region. Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said the incident was caused by bad weather.

Mr Chalamila named the pilot Burundi Lubaga as among the deceased. His first officer, Peter Odhiambo also died in the plane crash that had 43 people on board.

It was immediately reported Mr Lubaga has been captaining planes for two decades.

