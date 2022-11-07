Nigeria: Lagos Govt Begins Impounding of Unpainted Commercial Vehicles

"Any vehicle impounded will not be released until the needful is done in accordance with the law."

The Lagos State Government has directed the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to begin to arrest and impound unpainted commercial vehicles from Monday across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, said this in a statement through the Director, Public Affairs Unit of the authority, Toafik Adebayo, in Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Oreagba warned that all intra-state commercial bus operators should ensure that their vehicles were painted Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded by the government.

He said that this was in view of the need to comply with the laws and regulations guiding the operation of all commercial vehicle operators.

Mr Oreagba explained further that the warning was to ensure that commercial bus operators, especially those on intra-state services complied with the existing law of Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The LASTMA boss said there was need for the commercial operators to obey the laws to restore sanity on the roads to protect the lives and property of Lagos residents.

He emphasised that all minibuses known as 'Danfo', including 'Korope', should be painted in Yellow with Black stripes while mass transit buses with two doors were to be painted with approved Red Colour by operators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Oreagba also noted that all buses that had been authorised to ply Victoria Island and its environs with an approved colour should be registered through the various established offices.

The General Manager, therefore, urged all commercial bus operators to comply with the warning in their own interest.

"Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been directed to impound any commercial bus not painted in the approved Lagos State colour of red or yellow with black stripes.

"Any vehicle impounded will not be released until the needful is done in accordance with the law.

"All commercial buses must be duly registered with commercial number plates and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.

"Also, all approved area shuttle buses must henceforth restrict their operations to their 'approved' areas of coverage as anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly," Mr Oreagba said.