Nigeria: Becoming a Developed Nation Through Dignity of Labour (1)

Development and civilisation are the quests of every nation under the sun. These quests have apparently created a dichotomy in our world. Today, there are countries that are known to be the advanced countries of the world, while others are known as developing nations. This divide has led to no small amount of devastation, havoc, ruin and wreckages, both in developing countries and in the first world countries.

Recently, as many as 700 immigrants, just off the Libyan coast, were reported drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident is described as the worst disaster yet involving migrants being smuggled to Europe.

This news report went viral across the globe as the world stood in shock of what the possible reasons could be, driving so many young Africans into an early death under such terrible circumstances. The above incident brings the total number of deaths in similar circumstances to 1,500 migrants in the first quarter of 2015.

Just a week prior to the above incident, in a similar occurrence, another 400 young Africans lost their lives in their quest for better lives. This number, as large as it might seem to us, could have been worse if not for the efforts of the Italian rescue operation, which reportedly rescued 100,000 young Africans, who could have perished under similar circumstances.

We must consider the question: "What is driving these young, vibrant, energetic African men from different countries of Africa to so desperately risk their lives?" This might be an interesting question to the Europeans or first world nations, but to us Africans, the answer is hypothetically obvious. Most Africans would understand what the driving force behind these young men and women is, making them desperate to move to Europe.

On the other side of the world, the United States of America is facing an ongoing battle to secure her borders from another group of young, vibrant, energetic illegal immigrants. Only this time not from Africa, but from Latin American countries.

What do these two groups of young people in the Libyan Mediterranean and the Gulf of Mexico have in common? The answer is obvious, they all want to escape the life of abject poverty in their underdeveloped nations and move to advanced nations to pursue their dreams of superlative lifestyles.

As a result of this quest for better lifestyles in advanced nations, Africa keeps losing some of her most promising children. Importantly, we must consider: "Is there anything that could be done?" Fortunately, the answer is: "Yes, no doubt there is!"

In my opinion, one of the answers to the question of the underdevelopment of nations, including my country Nigeria, is in the CULTURE of DIGNITY OF LABOUR.

The DIGNITY OF LABOUR indicates that all types of jobs are respected equally, and no occupation is considered superior. Though, one's occupation for his or her livelihood involves physical work or menial labour, it is held that the job carries equal dignity when compared to the jobs that involve more intellect than the use of the body.

One of the major contributions of the Protestant faith to the world is the culture of dignity of labour. At the time Martin Luther, John Calvin and other leaders of the protestant reformation started their works of reformation in Europe, the continent was as backward and underdeveloped as most countries in Africa are today.

Some of the countries we have now come to respect in Europe, like Germany and England, were so backward and underdeveloped that Germans were known as lazy drunks who despised any form of hard work. In England, things were so bad that the streets of London had homeless people everywhere dying of poverty, prostitution, and alcoholism abounded without any hope of things ever getting better.

"Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don't turn up at all." - John Carmack

When the protestant preachers began delivering their extremely fiery messages in the churches and in the streets of Europe, one of their main focuses in preaching was called the dignity of labour. This entailed the fact that:

Everybody must get a job;

All jobs must be respected, because they are being done unto God;

By working we become co-workers with God;

Work is a form of service to God;

No occupation is considered superior since everyone is doing his best where he is;

You need to work even if it is a menial or dirty job, because every job is participating in the process of creation;

Everybody must work even if you are not working for money. You must work to actualise yourself.

"He who has a slack hand becomes poor, but the hand of the diligent makes rich." - Proverbs 10:4

What did the concept of dignity of labour do to Europe and what can it do to Africa today? What this very commendable efforts of preachers did to Europe is that:

It took people off the streets;

People were taught that they were created by God and they themselves must become creators like God;

There came a respect and dignity for work;

People began to understand that wealth and success is not a matter of luck;

Superstition regarding work and wealth was broken. Everybody now knew that wealth comes only from hard work, not from some superstitious beliefs;

The society was taught to respect all workers;

Each worker no matter the level, knew he/she is participating in the process of creation with God hence the dignity'

Every worker knows by working, he is releasing the nature of God in him. He is becoming creative just like God is creative;

In the process, factories and industries began to spring up all over the place;

This led to the Industrial Revolution. History holds that 75% of inventions and discoveries have been credited to Protestants who were taught in the culture of the dignity of labour.

I believe that for Nigeria and other third world countries to truly become developed, we must change the culture and attitude of our people towards work. In my observations, I see that the culture that is prevalent right now in Nigeria and indeed Africa is the culture of "GET RICH QUICK." To Be Continued.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.