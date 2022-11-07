Nigeria: CAF Women's Champions League - Bayelsa Queens Make History With Semi-Final Ticket

6 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

Bayelsa Queens make history as the first Nigerian side to progress to the semi-final.

Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens have progressed to the semi-final stage of the CAF Women's Champions League for the first time following Sunday night's 3-0 victory over Egyptian champions Wadi Degla, at the Stade Prince Heritier.

Wadi Degla, who were unbeaten in their two previous encounters against West African teams, were unable to match the superior prowess of Bayelsa Queens.

Juliet Sunday's first-half goal and Mercy Itimi's second half brace ensured the progress of the Prosperity Girls to the semi-final stage

The Nigerian side got on the business of the night as early as possible with an eighth-minute finish from Juliet Sunday who capitalised on the Egyptian goalkeeper's error.

But the Prosperity girls could not add up to the early goal scored throughout the first half with the duo of Itimi Mercy and Etim Edidiong failing to hit the target when they had the chance.

With a goal in hand for Bayelsa Queens, there was already a glimpse of a possible qualification for the ladies.

Another fine start to the second half saw Bayelsa Queens finally doubling their lead when Itimi Mercy got the goal for the Nigerian champions in the 48th minute.

Five minutes later, she scored her brace to seal the second-position finish and semi-final qualification for the Nigerian side.

Substitute Grace Igbomalu thought she had added another goal but it was ruled out in the 90th minute after a VAR check spotted an infringement in the build-up to the goal.

Bayelsa Queens will play against FAR Rabat next week in the semi-final encounter.

Elsewhere, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated 10-woman TP Mazembe 4-0 to progress to the next round of the Champions League. The defending champions won all three group-stage games to keep their chase for a second consecutive title alive.

First-half goals - from Zanele Nhalpho from the penalty spot and Lelona Daweti's finish from a well-built attack from Melinda - gave Sundowns the bright start they wanted.

Afterwards, Melinda Kgadiete's quick second-half goal and Salome Kekana's last-minute finish increased the lead to four for the South African side over Mazembe who faced another unfortunate situation following a red card awarded to their player in the 85th minute.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

