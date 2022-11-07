Liberia: Man Arrested One Year After Killing Fiancée and Dumping the Body Into a Swamp

Monrovia — Issac Mulbah, 34, is facing trial for allegedly killing his fiancée, Grace Kollie. He reportedly dumped her corpse in a swamp in Peter Town Community in Mount Barclay township. He had been on the run for the past one year.

He was turned over to the Monrovia City Court last Wednesday by the Liberia National Police which investigated him and charged him with murder.

The court has remanded him at the Monrovia Central Prison until his trial begins in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The police investigation established that Mulbah entered an argument with his deceased lover after he accused her of having an extra love affair.

The police established that he was fond of accusing and beating her whenever he sees her talking to other men in the community.

The Police established that on October 19, 2021, two boys went to brush a parcel of land near Mulbah and his late fiancée's house where he met her having conversation with the boys. He walked past them without speaking.

Two days later, on October 21, 2021, Mulbah, harboring criminal motive, according to the police, attacked his girlfriend in the night hours while his children were in bed, severely beat her and then suffocated her by wrapping a thick plastic around her head to the extent she excreted and bled from the laceration she sustained on her jaw from the assault.

After he noticed that she was no longer responsive, he wrapped her in a bed spread and took her body into the swamp, placed it into hole and covered it same with grass.

The body was later discovered by community members a day later.

Mulbah was arrested in October 2022 in Nimba County where he had been hiding, escaping justice.