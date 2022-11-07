Ghana: Bechem United Stun Kotoko ... in Gpl Outstanding Game

Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday when they lost 2-0 to Bechem United in their rescheduled match day two game played at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

A goal in each half from skipper Kofi Agbesimah and Emmanuel Avornyo silenced the Porcupine Warriors.

Both teams came into the game on the back of victories in their last outing - Bechem United beating Kotoku Royals 1-0 at home on Sunday and Kotoko making light work of King Faisal 3-0 on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With two defeats in the four-week old season, Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle's Bechem United started the game the more aggressive side, pushing men forward with their wing play.

Kotoko's midfield livewire, Richmond Lamptey, was held in check by former Kotoko midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila, Francis Twene and Aaron Essel.

After a series of forays into the vital area of Kotoko, Osei Kwadwo delivered a free kick into the box and in an attempt to head out, Kotoko defender John Tedeku handled the ball; leaving referee Joseph Kwofiethe easiest task to point to the spot.

Skipper of Bechem, Agbesimah stepped up and fired the resultant kick into the roof of the net for the opener on 23 minutes.

Back from the break, the host kept the pressure on the visitors, catching them on the break with some fast wing play.

That strategy yielded the desired result on the 63rd minute, when Avornyo took the ball from his own half, found an advanced Clinton Doudo on the far right and raced into the goal area to laya pass to Avornyo who had the easiest task to tap home the second goal.

Kotoko threw in Serge Eric Zeze, Justice Blay, Stephen Amankona and Samuel Boateng for Dickson Afoakwa, Lamptey, Enock Morrison and Nicholas Mensah in search of goals to claw back into the game.

Sadly, they were reduced to 10-men on the 90th minute when substitute Amankona was given his marching off orders for unsporting behaviour.

Kotoko will now shift their attention to their home game against newcomers Samartex 1996 at home on Sunday while Bechem will be on the road to Karela United at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Aiyinase.