Liberia: 'Liberty Party Split Is a Battle of Political Ideology' - Says Charlyne Brumskine

Monrovia — Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, daughter of Liberty Party founding political leader the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine, appearing on OK FM Wednesday, disclosed that the continues fight in the Liberty party is based on ideological differences among heads of the party on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

The LP, whose founding political leader Charles Brumskine is Charlyne's late father, has been engulfed with series of legal and political hullabaloo amid disagreements on who to support between the ANC Standard-Bearer Alexander Cummings and Unity Party Standard Bearer Amb. Joseph Boakai.

The political stalemate in the party has led the party to be divided with Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa and Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado leaning their support to the presidential bid of the Unity Party Standard-Bearer Amb. Joseph Boakai, while Bility on one hand is supporting the presidential ambition of the ANC Standard-Bearer Alexander Cummings, who was nominated as the standard bearer of the CPP.

Following Ms. Brumskine letter of intent written to the Liberty Party through its Chairman Musa Bility to contest the CPP-Liberty PARTY ticket in Grand Bassa County District #3 election.

In a radio interview with Clarence Jackson of OK FM on Wednesday, Ms. Brumskine said the Liberty party which is now divided into two due to a battle of ideology where one side believes that one standard bearer is best suited to be the next president of Liberia over the other.

Ms. Brumskine said the current political split in the party isn't a strange situation for the party, adding that similar situation happened in the second round of the 2017 election between Pres. Weah and Amb. Boakai where her late father displayed a true characteristic as a political leader and told each of them to decide on who to support without the party choosing a side or imposing on them on who to support in the second round.

She also revealed that the ongoing crisis in Liberty Party is deeper and spiritual, while refuting claims that she supports a particular faction in the party's internal wrangling.

She has however called for calm in the party as she looks forward to her late father friends to join her in restoring peace in the Liberty party in the best interest of retaining her father's legacy.