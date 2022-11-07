Liberia: Tugbeh Doe, Ex Deputy Finance Minister Burial Today - Court Releases Body to Family

Monrovia — The late Tugbeh Doe, former Deputy Minister of Finance for Administration will be interred today, after the Civil law court issued a ruling order that the funeral should go ahead, dealing a major blow to a former spouse looking to put halt to the proceedings.

The body was removed from the Stryker Funeral home Thursday and funeral will be held this afternoon at the Baptist Church in Diggsville.

On Tuesday, the Civil Law Court placed a stay order on the remains of the late Doe, who was also the Chief Executive Officer of Sky Insurance company.

The order was placed following a petition for a declaratory judgment filed by Gertrude Talery Doe purporting to be the legitimate widow and wife of the late Tugbeh Doe.

In a ten-count petition, Madam Talery Doe among other things claimed that she was married to the late Tugbeh Doe on Oct 4, 1975, in the US, and we were never divorced up until his death.

She claimed that during the marriage, they were blessed with four children, and one passed at an early age.

Madam Doe said co-defendant Musu Fahnbulleh is alleging to be the widow of the late Tugbeh Doe and purported a wife and has embarked on undertaking other important family functions including laying claim of ownership to the body.

She alleged that Madam Fahnbulleh, owner of Musu's spot, wants to exercise exclusive authority and control over his remains and to make every decision relative to the funeral arrangements and burial ceremonies.

However, Madam Doe said she is clothed with the authority by law to decide how, when, and where her late husband should and must be buried, and thereafter decide with the children how the earthly properties both real and personal will be treated or disposed of.

As a result, the Civil Law Court "A" has placed a preliminary injunction on the remains of the late Tugbeh Doe.

The late Doe's body is currently deposited at the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Parlor in Sinkor.

Meanwhile, Madam Fahnbulleh is expected to file a formal appearance to the writ of summoning from the court on or before November 11, to answer the claims made against her.