Liberia's Biomedical Scientist Lauds Jetty for Construction of U.S.$25 Million Rubber Factory

Margibi County — Renowned Liberian biomedical Scientist Dougbeh Chris Nyan has extolled former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva for the ongoing construction of the first rubber processing factory in the post-conflict nation, with a call for the production of gloves and condoms to combat against infectious diseases.

It can be recalled that the Government of Liberia, through the 54th National Legislative sometimes ago ratified the Jeety Rubber LLC Investment Incentive Agreement for the processing of raw rubber into finished materials in Weala, Cinta Township in Margibi County.

The company, which is expected to commence full operations in the country very soon, is owned by renowned Indian business tycoon, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, who is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia.

Mr Sachdeva, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jeety Trading Corporation-a premier importer and distributor in hardware and building materials- and scores of other businesses across the country.

Dr. Nyan has described the ongoing construction of the company as "a dream come true" for millions of Liberians who have been yearning for such factory.

He made the observation when he was taken on a guided tour at the facility by "Jeety" and others over the weekend.

He expressed high level of excitement and gratitude to the top Indian business tycoon and his entire Liberian workforce for the level of progress done on the project so far. "Ever since we been saying we need rubber factory in this country; we been producing rubber but up to this time we can't produce gloves. So, as a medical petitioner I have pleaded with him to add the production of gloves and condoms to his production in order to stop infectious disease from spreading," Dr. Nyan stated.

He noted that the production of gloves and condoms at the Jetty Rubber Processing Factory could greatly benefit Liberia and the sub-region in the combat against infectious disease control and prevention.

He further expressed the hope that Liberia could serve as a regional hub for supplying these materials to the rest of West Africa if his plea is accepted by Mr. Sachdeva.

The renowned Liberian medical doctor and biomedical research scientist further lauded Mr. Sachdeva for his unwavering and exceptional charitable works and contributions he continues to Liberia and its citizens, especially those who are unprivileged.

Mr. Sachdeva has been providing hot cooked meal to thousands of Liberians on a daily basis at his premier Jeety Trading Corporation business center in Vai Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

Since the launched of the initiative in 2017, over 4M plates of hot cooked meal have been distributed to citizens, including the less fortunate, under-privileged, old folks, physically challenged, visually impaired, and children, among others.

"I have watched Jetty for a very long period doing humanitarian works as far back as during the Ebola and Corona Virus crises in Liberia. Jetty has and continues to make indelible impacts on the lives of less fortunate citizens through the provision of hot-cooked meal for inmates and at-risk youths", Dr. Nyan recounted.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to Mr. Sachdeva for the provision of jobs to hundreds of Liberia since construction works of the factory commenced early this year.

Among the employees are skilled and unskilled laborers, including females who are serving as drivers for heavy duty equipment at the site.

Dr. Nyan noted that the opportunity given the Liberian employees not only to serve as laborers, but to also supervision and undertake multiple takes at the senior levels, is an adequate step taken in the right direction.

He, however, used the opportunity to admonish the workers to remain dedicated, focused, humbled and sincere in the discharge of their respective duties.

He stressed that the opportunities accorded the employees to be gainfully employed at the company would immensely contribute to the survival of them and their entire households, and as such, they should avoid engaging into unwholesome acts that could undermine the operations of the company.

At the same time, Dr. Nyan has welcomed the ongoing construction of a comprehensive health center Mr. Upjit Singh Sacdeva is fulfilling for the company's employees and residents of Weala Town and its environs.

The 25-bedroom health facility will accommodate more than 55 in-take patients in Weala. It is nearly 90% completed will commence full operations at the end of this year.

It will host an operation theatre, a modernized laboratory, x-ray room, ultra sound, eye treatment room, store room, pharmacy, emergency room, three doctor offices, among others.

He, however, promised to provide training and evaluation opportunity for the diagnostic technicians, nurses and doctors that could be employed at the facility.

For his part, Mr. Sachdeva, in a joyous mood, commended Dr. Nyan for being a part of the development process of Liberia.

He expressed confidence that as the rubber processing factory construction completion reaches about 40%, operations will commence in a timely manner.

He, however, granted the request of Dr. Nyan for Jetty Rubber to include gloves and condoms productions in its operations.

"I am a Indian by nationality and Liberia by heart. I will continue to do my best to serve humanity for the people of Weala and Liberia. We want to assure you all that the company will employ your children from the communities here in Margibi."

According to the agreement signed with the government, Jeety Rubber LLC will construct, develop and operate a national rubber processing and production plant for the production of tyres and other natural rubber products. It includes long and short rubber goods.

The processing plant is also expected to produce hand gloves, rain boots, and rubber bands, among others.

The company will process approximately 25,000 tons of natural rubber per annum.

It compels Jeety Rubber LLC to consider the interest of local rubber traders and others during its purchasing of raw materials.

Benefits

In the wake of the high level of unemployment rate in Liberia, the Jeety Rubber processing plant agreement ratified by the Liberian government will help many citizens to put food on the tables for themselves and their respective households.

More than 300 Liberians are expected to gain full employment with the company upon the commencement of its full operations.

Additional citizens will also be accorded job opportunities following the expansion of the company's operation.

Jeety Rubber LLC will also prioritize the purchasing of latex from small local rubber planters across the 15 counties in a bid to help expand the Liberian economy, which is experiencing turbulent times.

Already local rubber producers are finding it very difficult to grow, harvest, or market their products due to the lack of investment opportunities in the sector.

Citizens of the company's area of operations are the ones that will be given preference in terms of job provision.

Combating poverty

The new agreement ratified by the government of Liberia has the proclivity to also combat the high rate of poverty in Liberia.

It will alleviate sufferings among the citizenry through the provision of job opportunities and contributions to basic social services and empowerment opportunities in keeping with its corporate social responsibility.

Many believed that the establishment and commencement of full operations by Jeety Rubber LLC in Liberia will now compel other foreign and local rubber production companies operating in the country to muster the courage to ensure the construction of companies to process the unfinished materials to finished goods.

When this is done, it would immensely contribute to combating security threats in Liberia as a result of the influx of vulnerable youths who continue to roam across the country due to the lack of job opportunities.