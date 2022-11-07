Liberia: Senate Set to Ok Census Delay - President Weah Cites Challenges, Eyes Extension

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has resolved to sign a joint Resolution to extend the National Population and Housing Census by two weeks beginning November 7 to November 22, 2022.

The decision was triggered by a communication from President George Weah, informing the August body about ongoing challenges facing the Liberia Institute of Statistic and Geo- Information Services (LISGIS) to conduct census in the 15 political Sub- Division as per the initial schedule.

Additionally, the Chief Executive informed the Senate Plenary that LISGIS has been preparing and working assiduously to meet the census timeline, as substantial financial, logistical, technical, and administrative arrangements have been put into place for the conduct of a successful census.

President Weah also told the Senate in his Communication that he received a communication from LISGIS dated October 21, 2022, informing him that the preparations have experienced unforeseen logistical and technical Challenges around the Country and that this will required additional time to conduct the census.

It can be recalled that in August 2022, the Legislature recently passed a Joint Resolution #002/2022 of the Senate and House of Representatives, authorizing the Executive Branch of Government to conduct the 2022 National Census of the Republic of Liberia, same being October 24, 2022, to November 7, 2022.

The Resolution was subsequently signed by the President of Liberia and printed into handbills on September 14, 2022, and September 16, 2022, respectively.

In a related Senate development, the Senate Plenary has concurred with the House of Representatives regarding the passage of two Investment Incentive Agreements.

They include an Investment Incentive Agreement between the Republic of Liberia and G5 Plus Liberia Corporation on one hand and Dura Plast Liberia Incorporated on the other.

The terms of the two agreements between with the Liberian Government according to the Press and Public Affairs is 15 years each. Dura Plast worth twenty two Million, five hundred thousand United States dollars while G5 Plus has an Investment worth thirty five millions United States Dollars.

The two agreements according to the release will bring immense benefits not only in the growth in the Economy but will also provide thousands of job opportunities for Liberians.