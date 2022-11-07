Liberia: Charlyne Brumskine Alarms Threat Over Her Life for Recognizing Bility, Kollah

Monrovia — Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine says she has received numerous threats from members of the Liberty Party since she declared her intention to the chairman of the party, Musa Bility, to contest the District 3 seat, Grand Bassa County on the party's ticket.

She said the threats are coming in because of her recognition of Mr. Bility as the chairman of the party and Martin Kollah to whom her expression of intent was addressed.

The Liberty Party which was founded by her father, the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, has not been able to hold itself together since the demise of its founder and political leader. The split in the party became even more vicious when Bility and some supporters on one hand decided to support the ANC's Alexander Cummings' bid for the 2023 presidency, while the Senators Nyonble Karnga-Lawrence, Darius Dillon and a host of supporters decided to go with Unity Party's Joseph Boakai.

In her communication, she said her vision is to continue her late father's legacy with a specific focus on providing opportunities for underprivileged children to seek education.

Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine disclosed that since she sent the letter to both Nyonblee and Bility camps, her life has been at risk with people threatening her on social media and via telephone.

"I submitted a letter, a simple letter of intent to say I want to run. Musa Bility name was not mentioned in the letter, but since that communication was sent to the party SG my life has been threatened in Bassa by individuals from around Nyonblee," she alleged.

She also disclosed that some people in the county are accusing her of taking sides with Bility and Alexander Cummings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Brumskine said a billboard bearing the picture of she and her late father in the county was destroyed as a result of the communication sent to Mr. Kollah.

"They even went about and destroyed that billboard that had the picture of me and my dad on it leaving Nyonblee's own standing all because I sent a communication to the Liberty Party which Bility is heading," she said.

She called for calm and asked all individuals involved in the conflict to desist and come on the table of peace.

Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine noted that the fight within the Liberty Party is creating so much hatred, something she said is hampering the growth and development of the party.

She said the crisis in the Liberty Party should not be blamed on one person. "Everyone should take responsibility in making the party what it ought to be, there are many people in our party who should stand up and say let's do the right thing," she said.

Charlyn Brumskine said the friends of her late father need to come together and help settle the crisis within the party.

"We need to call on friends who loved Cllr. Brumskine, if I will even go further, we need to call on His Excellency George Weah, Mr. Alexander Cummings, Mr. Benoni Urey, and my uncle, uncle Joe Boakai, they all need to come to the table, and let's move this country forward," she pleaded.