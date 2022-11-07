Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Announces Huge Benefits for Liberia

The People's Republic of China through its Ambassador to Liberia Ren Yisheng has disclosed that with his country's economic growth, the people of Liberia are expected to benefit greatly.

Speaking over the weekend on the Super Morning Show, Amb. Ren said Liberia and China's governments are also working together to design projects for implementation of the next phase of the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement which was signed last year.

Amb. Ren added that China's GDP has come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points over the past 10 years.

"The world's second largest economy has become a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions, leading the world in total volume of trade in goods. China's average contribution to world economic growth exceeds 30%, ranking first in the world," he disclosed.

He said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan(roughly 17.7 trillion US dollars).

The Chinese Envoy Ambassador described the economic growth in the past ten years as the country's great economic strength and a historic leap that the country has achieved.

Mr. Ren further indicated that China's GDP has risen from US$6,300 to over US$12,000, and people's lives have been improved in all aspects. He said China has won the largest poverty alleviation battle in human history.

"In less than ten years' time, nearly 100 million rural people have been lifted out of extreme poverty, making significant contributions to the cause of global poverty reduction," Ren said.

"Nearly 800 million rural people have shaken off poverty since reform and opening-up started in China in 1978. Around 1,800 party members and cadres have lost their lives during the poverty alleviation battles," he added.

Amb. Ren also spoke on what he described as the bright future for China-Africa and China-Liberia friendly and win-win cooperation.

He cited the China-Africa win-win cooperation, the B&R Initiative and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) action plans with the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, Liberia's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development(PAPD) and other African development strategies.

Amb. Ren said these programs focused on economic growth and development, reducing poverty through human resource capacity development, to ensure sustainable peace and security on the continent.

He expressed his government's commitment to new projects including the two Overpass Bridges on Tubman Boulevard, the National Clinical Diagnostic and Treatment Lab at the 14 Military Hospital, the Fingerprint Examination Lab, and LBS upgrade and expansion, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Risheng reiterated that an engineering team from China is expected to arrive to conduct feasibility study for the Somalia-Sinkor Road and Bridge project.

He explained that next year, as Liberia will hold presidential and legislative elections, they will also usher in the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Liberia.

Amb. Ren noted that in the new era, by taking the 20th National Congress of the CPC and the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and AU as the new starting point, China will strengthen the alignment of BRI, GDI and GSI with African and Liberian development strategies and jointly implement the "Nine Programs" of the FOCAC with African countries and Liberia and make concerted efforts in building a community with shared future for both sides.

Amb. Ren added that China has helped Liberia greatly in the construction of roads, railways, airports, ports, high-rise buildings, stadiums and other structures that China helped build and can be seen everywhere.

He named some of the visible projects of China-Liberia relationship as Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex and Ministry of Health, completed in the early days, the Fendall Campus of the University of Liberia, Monrovia Vocational Training Center and the rebuilt JFD Hospital in Tapeta completed shortly after the civil conflict, and the Ministerial Complex.

He also named the two annexes to the Capitol Building, and the Roberts International Airport through concessional loan dedicated since 2018.-Edited by Winston W. Parley