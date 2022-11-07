Liberia: President Addresses COP27 Tuesday

Sunday, 6th November 2022

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt - The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is expected to address global leaders including governments, civil Society organizations, industries and finance at the 27th Conference of Parties dubbed COP27 in Egypt.

The United Nations Global Climate Change Conference kicked off on November, 6, 2022 at the Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, President Weah will take to the podium with a succinct message to global leaders attending the conference.

The African Champion for Climate Change, Dr. Weah is expected to call on the conference delegates and the entire Conference of Parties (COP) to put previous promises into practice now in order to achieve a zero-carbon future for everyone.

Additionally, the President will push for clean energy and climate solutions, support for those countries on the frontlines of climate including Liberia and a reduced carbon emissions and methane simultaneously.

Also in Sharm el-Sheikh, Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe will join Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry at the Green Shipping Initiative to deliver a special statement on behalf of Liberia. The statement will contain Liberia's commitment to the reduction of dangerous emissions of greenhouse gas by the shipping industry.

President Weah arrived in Egypt on Sunday, November 6, 2022 for the COP27 conference scheduled for November 6-18 in Sharm el-Sheikh.