Liberia: President Weah Meets Cape Verdean Counterpart - Stresses Exigency of Peace in West Africa

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah says ECOWAS member states should seek and abide by the tenets of democracy.

His Excellency, Dr. Weah reiterated Liberia, Cape Verde and the rest of West Africa should follow his continuous quest and call of seeking peace in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso.

President Weah also said Liberia and Cape Verde have many bilateral and multilateral interests which need to be explored for the common good of the people of both countries and ECOWAS as a whole.

The Liberian Chief Executive made the assertions when the President of Cape Verde, H.E. Jose Maria Pereira Neves paid a courtesy visit on him on the margins of the MEDays International Forum on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Tangier.

President Weah used the opportunity as usual to invite entrepreneurs from Cape Verde to invest in many sectors in Liberia including tourism and hospitality, agriculture, maritime transport and aviation.

President Pereira Neves thanked Dr. For the reception accorded him and stressed the need for enhanced relationships between the two countries.

He promised to work with the Liberian Leader to ensure there's a Cape Verde airliner flies to Liberia.