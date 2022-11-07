Ghana Card Remains the Only ID for SIM Card Registration - NCA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has debunked news circulating on social media that the Voter ID Card can now be used for SIM Card registration.

A statement issued by the Authority on Sunday maintained that: "The Authority has NOT issued such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broad Band Wireless Access (BWA). There is currently no medium for registration with Voter ID in the current SIM registration exercise: Ghana Card remains the only ID."

The statement said what was discussed at a SIM registration technical meeting was to update the SIM registration App to allow a temporal use of Voter ID; that development effort would take several weeks if not months to complete - and the deep dive technical discussions on the integration effort with the MNOs/BWAs have not even been held.

It added that "a similar effort with Passport integration has taken more than three months and counting and is still not complete."

The statement indicated that the general public would be informed when integration efforts, modalities and conditions are completed.