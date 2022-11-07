Ghana: Efforts Are Being Made to Get Contractor On Site - Roads Minister On Volta Barracks-Kpenoe, Other Roads

7 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has informed Parliament that the government was making efforts to get the contractor for the Volta Barracks through Kpenoe, Takla, and Hodzo to Tokokoe roads on site.

He said this when he appeared before parliament to answer questions on the state of the road projects and admitted that, the progress of work has been slowed due to delays in payments for certified works, adding that physical works were projected at 71% completion.

The Minister pointed out that, "These projects whose execution started in January 2017 after the contracts were first awarded in October 2016 have been delayed due to lack of funds.

These road projects were earmarked to be completed in July 2018 but it was reviewed to March 2020 following additional works."

