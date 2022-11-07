Liberia: Weah Insensitive to Liberia's Plight

-Rep. Larry Younquoi

Nimba County electoral district#8 Representative, Larry Younquoi, has branded President George Weah as an insensitive leader, who does not regret massive suffering his government has inflicted on the people of Liberia.

Representative Younquoi says President Weah's decision to leave the country amidst rising economic issues including postponement of the national population and housing census and shortage of rice, the nation's staple on the Liberian market speaks clearly to his high level of insensitivity to the country.

He made the criticism in an interview with journalists in his office at the Capitol in Monrovia.

President George Weah in a letter addressed to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers said, he will be out of the country for about twenty-three (23) days beginning November 1 to November 23, 2022.

But reacting to the President's letter, the Nimba County District# 8 Lawmaker notes that it is insensitive and unfortunate that the President would leave the country for about a month in the midst of mounting national crisis.

"I really don't know how to characterize the President's action, but it's gross insensitivity on his part", he charges.

According to him, the President leaving the country in such difficult crisis time speaks volume about his 'don't care behavior', saying "We all know the World Cup is around and I hope he's going to form part of the ceremony and the rest of it."

However, he continues that while it's true President Weah wrote the legislature, taking into consideration the current ongoing crisis and the length of time he's spending outside is worrisome.

"We have a major crisis at hand which includes fight over biometric system by the elections commission; as we speak, some of our citizens are saying they're not prepared to go through that process and even there's a fight between the NEC and the PPCC over bidding process", he argues.

The Lawmaker says these are cardinal issues the President needed to address, but instead, he chose to leave for that long.

But reacting to Rep. Younquio's criticism, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Jarlawah Tonpoe rubbishes the argument as unfortunate.

Minister Tonpoe describes the Nimba lawmaker, who is a member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) as an opposition member, who will do everything to prove that he's speaking for and on behalf of his people.

"Larry Younquoi is an opposition, so he has to speak to get some attention, but the issues at hand, the President will always have to represent the country and made the case on behalf of the country", he adds.

According to the deputy minister, Rep. Yanquoi is one of those lawmakers that voted for the passage of a resolution to extend the conduct of the national census.

President Weah is not running a dictatorship government; he runs this country in collaboration with the three branches of government, Minister Tonpoe counters.

He underscores that it is always important for the President to make travels and clarified that there is no crisis in the country.

Tonpoe calls on the Nimba County lawmaker to desist from inciting the citizenry, maintaining that President is doing exactly what he was elected to do for the Liberian people.

"Representing Younquoi and his likes should understand that the President has a responsibility to represent Liberia abroad and at home", Tonpoe defends. Editing by Jonathan Browne