Liberia: PAW Inducts Suffragan Bishop

7 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia West African Council (LWAC) of the 35th Episcopal District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) has inducted Suffragan Bishop Julian Johnson.

Speaking at the induction ceremony on Sunday, November 6, 2022, held at First Have in God Pentecostal Church on Front Street in Monrovia, the Diocesan Bishop of the 35th Episcopal District, Bishop Dr. Leo M. Simpson, challenged Suffragan Bishop Johnson to help foster the development of the council.

Bishop Simpson reminded that the transformation of the region will depend on the good work and support from Bishop Johnson's office

He noted that God will strengthen him to empower the churches and people of Liberia

According to him, the expansion of LWAC/PAW will go a long way in transforming the people in the body of Christ.

Bishop Simpson stressed that LWAC/PAW needs all necessary support to spread the good news of Jesus Christ across the nation.

Meanwhile, Suffragan Bishop Julian Johnson has promised by the grace of God to, along with members of the church enhance development in the region.

He stated that the LWAC/PAW will get needed support to move its activities forward.

For her part, the Chairperson of the International Board of PAW, Dr. Kandy Akers, promised to support the council.

Dr. Akers said God will empower the Board to support the region and the people.

