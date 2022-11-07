Ghana: Adenta Municipal Assembly On Course to Meet Revenue Target

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has mobilised GH¢9,388,260.98 out of a projected revenue target of GH¢12,830:818.20 representing 73.17 percent of total revenue budgeted for the year ending 2022.

Total revenue from grants also amounted to GH¢6,534,152.78 constituting 30.29 per cent of the expected inflows.

The Municipal Chief Executive, (MCE) Alexander Daniel Nii-NoiAdumuah disclosed this at the extra-ordinary meeting of the assembly on Friday in Accra.

The MCE said despite the challenges confronting the world following the COVID-19 outbreak, the revenue department and other officers played their role to get the assembly this far and expressed optimism that the remaining target would be met by the end of the year.

On environmental management, he said a team comprising the youth have been contracted to undertake waste collection along the road especially after desilting the drains while activities on Operation Clean Your Frontage would be intensified.

Nii-NoiAdumuah said the French government is offering software to the assembly to be used in monitoring waste contractors within the Municipality.

He stated that some air quality sensors have been mounted at designated points in the Municipality to monitor air quality and assured that selected staff would also be trained in Air Quality data collection and Interpretation.

The 2023 budget Nii Noi Adumuah explained, would help address inadequacies in Health facilities, educational Infrastructure and logistics, office space, water, sanitation and drainage issues as well as the rehabilitation of some bad roads.

The draft revenue improvement plan he said would be used to compile a list of formal organisations in the municipality towards computing reasonable basic rate charge to services offered by the assembly, adding that the assembly would liaise with the National identification Authority (NIA) to obtain data on residents between the ages of 18 and 70 years.

The MCE said the assembly would undertake monthly announcements on payments of rates in line with revenue projections, increased public education on quarterly basis, revaluation and valuation of unassessed properties and frequent conduction of revenue clinics.

Nii-Noi Adumuah said quarterly public education would be undertaken on the issuance of land and building permits, why recalcitrant developers should be and the need to obtain building permit before putting up a building.

"The assembly would also intensify its public education on reasons for posting warning notices, roles of the revenue task force, time with rate payer groups, field monitoring of revenue collectors and refresher training for revenue collector and the persecution of violators of assembly's by-laws "he added.

Projects earmarked for 2023, he said included construction of two storey classroom block with ancillary facilities at Adentan Community School, provision of Zebra crossing, speed humps and replacement of metal gratings on selected roads as well as dredging and desilting of streams to prevent flooding.

The rest are the provision of 580 metre drains behind the Ogbojo clinic, a double cell culvert at Ogbojo East London School and a 6-unit classroom block at the AdjiringanorAdentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) basic school.