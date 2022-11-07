Ghana: Cherryfield Wins 2022 GA West Basic Schools STEM Quiz Competition

Cherryfield Montessori School last Friday put up a spirited performance to emerge the proud winners of the 2022 Ga West Muncipal Basic Schools Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) quiz competition for the second consecutive time.

They quartet of Abena Busia, Lawrencia Amankwaa, Reginald Korang and Colin Luther Atiapah took their chances right from the first round to four, offering them the buffer to parry off the threats from Saint Joseph Roman Catholic (R/C) basic school.

The competition organised by the Ga West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) forms part of measures to promote the teaching and learning STEM in the Municipality.

Cherryfield Montessori ended with 70 points to beat St Joseph 45 points, Achiaman 42 points and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom emerging fourth with 40points taking the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

The team was presented with a custom-made trophy, gold medals each and some books.

The second-placed school, St Joseph R/C Basic school also received a customised gold trophy, silver medals and some books. While Achiaman M/A and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom also took home customised trophies and silver medals.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the competition the Municipal Coordinator of the GES, Ophelia Matanawui said the success of the second edition clearly showed that they were journeying towards the goal of the quiz competition.

She said the whole essence of the competition was to improve on the teaching and learning of STEM in the Municipality as well as help generate interest among children in the area.

"As we all know, the future of this country depends on the STEM. It is therefore to imbibe our children with the skills that will make them hands on people but before we can achieve that, we will have to develop their interest in that area," she emphasised.

MsMatanawui said she was satisfied with the level of participation of girls in the competition which actually started at the circuit level before the finals.

This, she explained, was in line with the Sustainable Development Goals which calls for not only access and quality, but also inclusive education.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Cherryfield Montessori, Mrs Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu expressed her satisfaction with the performance of her school.

She explained that the performance of the children clearly showed that her outfit was employing the right pedagogy in the training of the kids.

She said not only does the quiz competition come as a good exercise for training children but also the right start for helping them develop interest in STEM.

Mrs Adzanu said her children would go straight into preparation towards next year's competitions to enable them win for the third time on a trot.

She commended the other three schools for the level of effort and enthusiastic performance they put out in this year's competition and hoped that next year's would be keener than that of this year.

Ms Lawrencia Amankwaa, the lead contestant for Cherryfield Montessori commended her colleagues for the sterling performance and expressed the hope that it would motivate them to take STEM education seriously.

She expressed the hope to join the National Science and Mathematics Quiz one day.