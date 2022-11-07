Ghana: Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Promotes Development Agenda

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has devised a strategy to promote the development agenda of the Garden City.

This strategy is being executed through the European Union (EU) sponsored Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) Project.

Due to this, the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolis, Mr Samuel Pyne, has inaugurated the Territorial Management Group (TMG) and Technical Working Group (TWG) of the HORESD Project in Kumasi.

The mayor noted that the inauguration of the groups was a critical component of the implementation of the HORESD project.

The EU-funded scheme seeks to strengthen the city's capacity to provide public services, prioritize an integrated management system of solid urban waste, implement participatory processes and boost the circular economy in Kumasi, with special emphasis on incorporating the disadvantaged in society.

He said, "KMA alone cannot build the kind of city that all desire to see, that is, a city clean and green, free from traffic congestion with quality healthcare and educational systems, gainful jobs for the youth and sustainable income for households."

"Realizing this dream requires holistic engagements of all citizens from all spheres of professions," he added.

Mr Pyne added that the HORESD Territorial Management Group (TMG) and a Technical Working Group (TWG) would assist the Local Project Management Team to operationalise its activities.