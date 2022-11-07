Ghana: Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Promotes Development Agenda

7 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali And Henrietta A. K. Aboagye

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has devised a strategy to promote the development agenda of the Garden City.

This strategy is being executed through the European Union (EU) sponsored Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) Project.

Due to this, the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolis, Mr Samuel Pyne, has inaugurated the Territorial Management Group (TMG) and Technical Working Group (TWG) of the HORESD Project in Kumasi.

The mayor noted that the inauguration of the groups was a critical component of the implementation of the HORESD project.

The EU-funded scheme seeks to strengthen the city's capacity to provide public services, prioritize an integrated management system of solid urban waste, implement participatory processes and boost the circular economy in Kumasi, with special emphasis on incorporating the disadvantaged in society.

He said, "KMA alone cannot build the kind of city that all desire to see, that is, a city clean and green, free from traffic congestion with quality healthcare and educational systems, gainful jobs for the youth and sustainable income for households."

"Realizing this dream requires holistic engagements of all citizens from all spheres of professions," he added.

Mr Pyne added that the HORESD Territorial Management Group (TMG) and a Technical Working Group (TWG) would assist the Local Project Management Team to operationalise its activities.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.