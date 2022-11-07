Ghana: 56 Km Water Pipelines Laid in the Upper West Region - Dr Hafiz Bin Salih

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has disclosed that 56 kilometres (km) of pipelines have been laid in the region since 2017 to improve the rural water supply system.

He explained that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) completed the Pipeline Mains Extension Phase I in 2019, Phase II in 2019, and Phase III in 2020, at a value of GHC5,668,444.65.

The Minister, who made the announcement on Sunday in Accra at the Minister's Briefing themed "The state of the region report," also disclosed that the region's rural water coverage now stands at 75.90%, which is significantly higher than the national coverage of 62.57%.

"This has increased urban water coverage to communities in and around Wa (Bamahu, Mangu, Sombo, Kumbiehi, Danku, Napogbakole, Kponpaala, Fongo/Wapaani, Kpaguri, Tendamba, Chorkor, Loho, Degu/Tampaalipaani, Dobile, Dokpong, Airport Residencial, Zindelle, Bilibou/Regional Hospital area and Kparisaga)," he stated.

Dr Bin Salih also highlighted some significant government investments in the rural water sector, including the rehabilitation and expansion of two small-town piped water systems in Lambussie and Happa worth GHC10,240,845.28 and 250 boreholes with hand pumps in 231 communities across five districts worth GHC5,488,686.96.

"The beneficiary districts include Jirapa, Lawra, Nandom, Sissala West and Daffiama/Bussie/Issa. Other projects under the same funding include the construction of six packaged water treatment plants for piped water systems valued at GH¢5,359,838.68 which have been completed. These are located at Lawra, Nandom (2), Nadowli, Gwollu and Goripie," he emphasized.

He further noted that 30 boreholes have been drilled and completed as sources for 10 small towns' piped water systems in Jirapa, Lawra, Nandom, Sissala West and Daffiama/Bussie/Issa districts.

"Others include drilling and mechanization of five boreholes to improve water supply for small towns pipe water systems in Nadowli, Kaleo, Daffiama, Funsi and Gwollu valued at GH¢1,496,703.18, the construction and furnishing of Water System Management Offices at Jirapa, Lambussie, Hamile and Tumu has also been completed and the design for the construction of Tumu Water System is completed and procurement processes ongoing," he added.

According to the Minister, sanitation and hygiene practices such as latrine usage and hand washing with soap have also improved.

"Nandom Municipal and Nadowli-Kaleo have been declared Open Defecation free districts in Ghana, with about 815 communities declared ODF in the region," he revealed.

On health, Dr Bin Salih said a total of 87 infrastructure projects including community-based health posts, hospital wards, staff accommodation and clinics had been completed.

The Minister further noted that five district hospitals under Agenda 111 were at various stages of completion.

"These hospitals are located at Wechiau, Funsi, Lambussie, Issa and Gwollu. All the Contractors are at sites and work is progressing. The completion of these hospitals will significantly improve health delivery in the region," he added.