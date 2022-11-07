Ghana: Algeria to Support Ghana Peaceful Settlement of Conflicts On the African Continent

The people's Democratic Republic of Algeria has reiterated its commitment to support Ghana as the African Union Peace and Security Council member for the promotion of dialogue for settlement of conflicts on the African continent without external interference.

Consequently, Algeria and Ghana with similar objectives and converging political views will work towards safeguarding international peace and security and supporting decolonisation of Western Sahara and independence of the Palestinian people.

The Algerian Ambassador in Ghana Mr Ali Redjel disclosed these in Accra on Friday at a reception to commemorate the 68th National Day from France century-old colonial rule.

The event was graced by leader of the government delegation to the event, the Deputy Minister of Foreign and Regional Integration, Mr Thomas Mbomba.

Ambassador Redjel said Ghana was a country steeped in history and culture with which "we share a solidarity rooted in the struggle of African peoples for their independence and a Pan-Africanists vision for peace, unity, progress and prosperity for all."

The Algerian Ambassador said his country will never forget the commitment Ghana's first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah to the struggle of the Algerian people to regain their independence.

That, he added was manifested in Ghana as one of the first countries in sub Saharan Africa to welcome the famous writer and activist Frantz Fanor as Ambassador of the Provisional government of the Algerian Republic in 1958.

"Algeria highly appreciates the positive evolution of the Ghana -Algeria cooperation and solidarity in their common glorious past and wishes to raise this to the highest level between our two brotherly peoples.

Ambassador Redjel commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the constant development of the Ghanaian people under his wise leadership.

On behalf of President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana, Mr Mbomba conveyed warm felicitations to President AbdelmajidTebboun of Algeria and all Algerians on the momentous occasion.

"Though the struggle was difficult, the gallant men and women of Algeria made enormous sacrifices, some paying the ultimate price and paved the way for Algeria's emancipation from centuries of colonial rule." Mr Mbomba said.

"Not only does this year mark the 68th anniversary of the Revolution but also the 60th Independence Anniversary of Algeria," he added.

The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Members of Parliament, government official, the business community, Algerian citizens in Ghana, Representative of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the other religious leaders.

The national Anthems of the two countries played shortly after the speech of Ambassador Redjel and Mr Mbomba with Toasts proposed to the health and prosperity of Ghana and Algeria.