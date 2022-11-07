Ghana: 'Eschew All Forms of Corrupt Behaviour to Develop Assemblies'

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, has asked members of the service to eschew all forms of corrupt and ill-mannered behaviour that will taint the image of local government service and accelerate the development of the assemblies.

"It is public knowledge that revenue mobilisation in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) is still low, which makes the assemblies over-dependent on the central government for fiscal support and assistance which should minimise," he noted.

Dr Arthur cautioned that if members of staff did not eschew all forms of corrupt and ill-mannered behaviour that tainted the image of local government service, the assemblies would not be able to grow and develop communities to improve livelihoods of residents.

"This mostly stems from revenue leakages and an inefficient and ineffective system of revenue mobilization. You have major role to play in checking this menace to ensure that revenues are effectively and efficiently collected from their own development control," Dr Arthur stressed.

Collins Ntim, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, challenged the members of staff to also exhibit professionalism in the line of duty so as to curb corruption and ill-mannered behaviour and accelerate the development of the assemblies.

He warned that it was time to let go lukewarm attitude and unprofessional behaviour of some officers in MMDAs, Ministries and Local Government Service to deepen collaboration and ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to reduce infractions and desist from acts of corruption.

Mr Ntim insisted that the Local Government Service had the capacity in mobilising revenue in their respective areas without depending solely on the central government but due to ill-mannered behaviour the assemblies were unable to discharge their duty efficiently and effectively.

"It is time to desist from lukewarm attitude and unprofessional behaviour in the assemblies, ministries and Local Government Service has capacity in mobilising revenue generation to accelerate growth and development of communities but due to infractions they over-depend on central government," he intimated.