Ghana: Parents Urged to Take Interest in TVET Sch Selection Guidelines

Parents have been urged to take particular interest in the ongoing Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) schools selection guidelines with the introduction of cluster of schools system.

The cluster of schools is similar to schools that belong to same category which candidates may comfortably accept as alternative schools to their initial choices.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director-General of Commission for TVET, made this known during a media briefing in Accra to explain the selection process and the advantage in choosing TVET schools.

He explained that a candidate who opted for a cluster and was displaced might have the opportunity of being considered in any of the schools within the cluster saying,"for instance, if a candidate, Yaw, selected AccraTechnical Training Centres his second choice, the candidate will be considered for similar schools in the cluster of ATTC for available space."

Dr Asamoah said the current placement system had public second cycle schools grouped into four categories adding that candidates with guidance from parents and school authorities must choose six schools could select programmes and accommodation for each selected schools.

He said candidates who wished to offer purely TVET programmes must select all six TVET schools from A,B and C as Day or Boarding since placement could be guaranteed.

Dr Asamoah said with the alignment of TVET institutions to Ministry of Education, consolidation of the Free Senior High School (SHS)/TVET for all prospective candidates adding that out of 64,641 declared as vacancies in TVET schools in the 2022-2023 academic year,47,319 gained admission representing a significant increase as compared to previous years.

He appealed to parents to consider selecting TVET institutions as the government has made a lot of investment in upgrading and building the institutions with state- of-the-art logistics.