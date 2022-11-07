Ghana: Govt Didn't Take Prudent Measures to Ensure Better Economic Growth - Segbefia

Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Relations Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has observed that the government did not take prudent measures to ensure better economic growth.

"The government created a wrong impression to the citizenry when it promised to roll out certain flagship policies, programmes and social interventions," he asserted.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tried to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians but it did not succeed because the government did not take prudent measures but tried to convince them they could handle the economy effectively and efficiently.

Speaking in a reaction to the 'Ku Me Preko' demonstration, Mr Segbefia indicated that the present economic circumstances were bound to happen because the NPP decided to implement projects which were basically high on consumption and not on production.

"We have a fundamental problem of lack of probity, transparency, accountability by themselves and the government decided to play 'chacha' with us but it did not work and you had all these policies you decided to come and implement and you looked at the revenue you had been left behind and decided that it is doable.

"You created six new regions; that is not cheap, you have mentioned the banking crisis, the problem is not yet solved, there were other ways of dealing with it but they chose that path they have taken and we are still in that hole," Mr Segbefia lamented.

For instance, he pointed out that the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, was wrongly done because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not even analyse the cost implications of the flagship policy before its implementation.

Mr Segbefia indicated that the Free Senior High School policy was already in the 1992 Constitution and another person decided that he would implement it gradually but it was made a flagship project without analysing the cost involved.

"But you did not even cost it before you started and you were asked even on a BBC programme how much will it cost but you could not answer however, I believe the Akufo-Addo-led administration is the luckiest in the history of our country's governance, at least since the era of Kwame Nkrumah," he insisted..