Rwanda: Gasogi Part Ways With Coach Adel

Rwanda's top flight side Gasogi United on Monday, October 31, announced that the club parted company with head coach Ahmed Adel and his assistant Bahaeldin Ibrahim on mutual consent.

The development follows club's shock 1-0 league defeat against AS Kigali, their second in six games played so far this season.

The club did not indicate the reason behind their separation with the Egyptian tacticians but Times Sport understands that club proprietor Charles Nkusi Kakooza was not happy with the club's run of form after losing two consecutive games against bottom-of-the-table Rwamagana City and AS Kigali.

Adel and his assistant took charge of the club in July where they were tasked to transform Gasogi from an ordinary club into title challengers.

They, however, part ways with the club after just three months since their appointment in July.

Under Adel, Gasogi played six league games from which they managed three victories, a draw and two defeats. The club now sits fifth on the league table with 10 points.