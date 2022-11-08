South Africa: US Treasury Slaps Sanctions On Four 'Members of ISIS Cell in South Africa'

The United States Treasury building in Washington, DC., with the Washington Monument in the background.
7 November 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Four Durban men were named by the US Treasury on Monday as allegedly being part of an Isis cell in South Africa. Four companies linked to the men have also been added to US sanctions lists, as part of a US crackdown on the alleged emergence of Africa as a key site of Isis renewal.

In a statement released by the US Treasury on Monday, four "key individuals in Isis's network in South Africa" have become the latest additions to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) sanctions list.

The four are named as Durban-based businessmen Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar.

The US Treasury states that the four are "members of an Isis cell operating in South Africa who have provided technical, financial, or material support to the terrorist group".

The four men are now on the US Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), which means that all persons and businesses within the US are blocked from doing business with them. Four companies owned or controlled by the men have also been blacklisted: MA Gold Traders, Bailey Holdings, Flexoseal Waterproofing Solutions and HJ Bannister Construction.

