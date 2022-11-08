South Africa: Sanctioning ISIS Members in South Africa

7 November 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
ISIS continues to present a threat across the African continent. A July 2022 United Nations Security Council report highlighted how ISIS has used South Africa-based members to transfer funds from ISIS leadership to ISIS affiliates across Africa. Today, the United States is designating four members of an ISIS cell in South Africa who have provided technical, financial, or material support to the terrorist group, as well as eight companies owned, controlled, or directed by the individuals in this ISIS cell.

Today's action builds on the March 2022 designations of four ISIS members in South Africa, who have been involved in attack planning, and organizational and recruitment activities for the group.

As part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country's economy to raise and transfer funds in support of ISIS terrorist activities.

