Ghana: Agribusiness Conference and Exhibitions, Good Platform for Players in Agric Sector - Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has commended the Agri house Foundation for an impactful intervention during the 12th Pre-harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibitions in Tamale.

He noted that the programme has provided a platform for farmer groups, food processors and agri-business groups to network, trade, mount exhibitions and share information as well as ideas to build the capacities of stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Mr Shaibu also noted that the event was a market linkage that creates a platform in the country's agricultural space to offer a ready market for farmers and agribusinesses in the country.

The Executive Director of Agri house foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa disclosed that the Pre-harvest Conference and Exhibition has generated $5 billion worth of business for stakeholders for the past 11 years.

"I am extremely excited that these three days of exhibition, farmer-to-buyer matchmaking, training and capacity building sessions and farmer-to-farmer apprenticeship programme will give us all the opportunity to build lasting partnerships and strengthen existing ones," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council for their firm collaboration and partnership over the years towards the event.

The Agrihouse Foundation is a non-governmental agricultural, social impact, capacity building, innovation and project management organization with a special focus on changing the perception of the sector, among other related issues.