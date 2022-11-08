Ghana: Single Window Citizens Engagement Service Urged to Address Challenges of the Poor, Vulnerable

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has organized a meeting on Case Management to solicit inputs for the development and implementation of a referral pathway for case management.

The Single Window Citizens Engagement Service (SWCES), a Unit under the Social Protection Directorate, is in charge of case management at the ministry.

The SWCES is a system that provides a single-entry point for grievance redress management for the major Social Protection flagship interventions such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW), Productive Inclusion, Education Capitation Grant, Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) and non-SP programmes for grievance redress.

In a speech read for her, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah, said services to the extremely poor and vulnerable are needed more than ever in the country because those groups are the ones who face challenges.

As a result, she advised the committee members to brace themselves and be prepared to deal with a variety of cases that would inevitably arise.

"Update yourselves on upcoming, pending and overdue cases and develop strategies you would come up with to redress such cases," she added.

She also charged them to wait for the vulnerable, and address their cases so that they can also contribute their quota to the national development.

On her part, the Head of SWCES, Madam Naa DeDei Antie advised the committee members to work hard to achieve the stated objectives.