Ghana: GFA Signs Two-Year Deal With Goil

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has commended GOIL for its foresight to partner with the Ghana Football Association to boost the local league.

He announced that the partnership with the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) was worth $200,000 for two years.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the GOIL Executive Centre at Cantonments last Wednesday, Mr Simeon-Okraku noted that the relationship had come at the right time to help improve domestic football.

He said night football which was a regular feature in the local calendar was cancelled in the course of the last season due to inadequate funds.

He disclosed that two seasons ago, the GFA introduced night football, especially in Accra unfortunately it was suspended because there were no funds to power the floodlights.

"Here we are today through the kind courtesy of a Ghanaian-owned company GOIL Ghana, we are here to celebrate a two-year relationship that will protect our domestic football for the next years," he stated.

The Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh on his part, said "GOIL knows that the passion of the nation is soccer and therefore, we have never hesitated in supporting the development of the sport.

We are proud to say we are sponsors of Ghana's two most glamorous clubs - Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak- and today we have an agreement between the GOIL Group and the Ghana Football Association as official fuel partners."

Mr Osei Prempeh noted as the official fuel partner, GOIL would provide fuel worth with a maximum of 100,000 every year to the GFA, as the football association was also committed to buying fuel worth 100,000 for two years."