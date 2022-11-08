Ghana: 'Garnet to Expand Affordable Internet Connectivity to Research, Education Institutions'

The Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET), a not-for-profit organisation is poised on its mission to support research and education institutions in Ghana; by providing affordable internet connectivity and access to research and education content both locally and internationally.

Currently, it is involved with 40 educational research institutions and is looking forward to enrolling more education and research intuitions.

GARNET is the Ghana National Research and Education Network (NREN) recognised by the West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN).

A statement issued by GARNET in Accra on Friday said "As part of its mandate to foster collaboration among researchers, GARNET is open to all accredited tertiary institutions in Ghana including research and educational institutions, libraries, and teaching hospitals."

GARNET's primary objective, the statement said was to enhance the mechanisms for improving the delivery of educational resources and creating more opportunities for innovation among students, faculty, and other staff in all tertiary educational institutions in Ghana by augmenting internet access for all.

"Through its product offerings such as Capacity Building, Connectivity, Eduroam, Tertiary Multiple Mobile Data, Video Conferencing, and Federated Identity Services, GARNET has fostered high-speed internet connectivity needed to enable Ghanaian education and research institutions to join its network," it said.

The institution, the statement said over the years has helped streamline the business operations of most research and education institutions in Ghana by offering feasible business solutions that meet market demands.

The origins of the Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET) can be traced back to 1995 when the idea was mooted.

It only took a recognised significance in November 2006 at the end of a three-day workshop held by the Association of African Universities (AAU) in Accra to facilitate more effective integration of ICT into higher education's core mandate of teaching, learning, research, and information management.

In other development, GARNET held its third Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the University for Development Studies (UDS) to discuss company matters and address resolutions.

GARNET plans to increase its membership drive across Ghana to onboard more education and research institutions as well as organise workshops to build the technical capacity of its member institutions through direct engineering services.