Ghana: Kotoko Overcome Samartex Scare

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko came back from a goal down to beat newly promoted Samartex FC 2-1 in their week five betPawa Ghana Premier League, at the Baba Yara stadium, yesterday.

Kotoko was determined to appease their fans after losing 0-2 to Bechem FC in an outstanding game on Wednesday.

However, they had a rude start as the debutants held them to give a pretty good impressions of themselves.

With Prince Antwi silenced the Kotoko supporters with the opener just two minutes after resumption.

Kotoko's Richard Boadu lost possession in a dangerous area and was picked by Prince Antwi who drilled home a shot from just outside the box for the opener.

The Asanteman contingent accepted the challenge and pressed hard and cancelled the lead through Nicholas Mensah in the 77th minute.

They turned the pressure a notch higher as Augustine Agyapong found the winner on the 86th minute.