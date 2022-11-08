Ghana: It'll Take Govt to Fix Economy - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admitted that the impact of the difficult economy on the citizenry is real.

However, it assured that the Akufo-Addo-led administration would resolve the challenges to boost the economy and make it resilient.

"We know the impact of the economy on Ghanaians is real but in the end, it will take an NPP govt to fix the economy again so let us work hard," the party noted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has outlined measures to tackle the challenges when he addressed the nation on October 30, and stated that measures such as enhanced supervisory action by the Bank of Ghana in the forex bureau markets and the black market to flush out illegal operators, as well as ensuring those permitted to operate legally abide by the market rules have been taken.

The president and government communicators have constantly pointed fingers at COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia invasion of Ukraine as major contributors to the country's economic woes but the protest saw a section of Ghanaians, civil society organisations and other activists join the demonstrators in the principal streets of Accra.

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for NPP, explained that the impact of the economy on citizens was real but we resolved it would take an NPP govt to fix the economy again and need to work harder to achieve that.

He downplayed the rationale behind the 'Ku Me Preko' demonstration because the action which saw Ghanaians lamenting the government had not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy was baseless.

"The only justification I see in the protest is the display of democracy and nothing beyond that and the only basis in my view perhaps the demonstrators have to be on the street is democratic but in terms of substantive issue the government or president has done anything incidental to cause them to be on the street and I do not see it.

"On the angle of hardships being suffered under the NPP administration and I maintain that the causes of these factors have nothing to do with domestic activities and we have assessed the president's journey and you can find one single basis for the behaviour suddenly, in these times,"Mr. Ahiagbah said.