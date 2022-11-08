Ghana: College of Humanities Honours 34 Workers, Staff

A total of 34 workers and staff of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana (UG), were on Friday honoured for their sterling performances and significant contributions to the college's progress.

Organised by the college in Accra, the maiden awards ceremony was sponsored by Tecno, Cowbell, Infinix, Tasty Tom, Unilever, Perk and Itel.

It saw Mrs Josephine Akosua Kpelie, Chief Administrative Assistant, Institute of African Studies and Mr Nathaniel Kpogo, Senior Research Assistant, Institute of African Studies named the Most Dedicated Senior Staff-Female and Most Dedicated Senior Staff- Male respectively.

Ms Ruhia Malititi Abubakar-Sadik, Dancer Grade I-Ghana Dance Ensemble, Institute of African Studies was adjudged Most Dedicated Junior Staff-Female while Mr Ali Kontulor Sorlara won Most Dedicated Junior Staff-Male.

Most Dedicated Senior Member Administration Female and Male went to Mrs Joycelyn Boateng, Senior Assistant Registrar, School of Arts and Mr Worlanyo Newton Torvinyo, Senior Assistant Registrar, School of Language respectively.

Mr Elisha Kyirem, Assistant Registrar, College Secretariat was also named Most Dedicated Senior Member Administration or Professional.

The Office of the Dean, School of Languages; Office of the Dean, School of Arts; and the Office of the Director, Institute of African Studies were adjudged the Most Responsive Units.Others were awarded for their meritorious services.

Provost, College of Humanities, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori said the college was established in 2014 as the largest of the UG's four colleges with the objective to create synergy for interdisciplinary teaching, learning and research in the Arts, Social Sciences, Business and Law and provide faculty and students with skills in its various fields to contribute to the development needs of the country.

He said the college had a total of six schools, 11 centres and four research institutes, whose faculty and staff, since its inception had been working tirelessly to achieve the vision of UG by actualising the objectives of the college.

"Through our collective hard work, the college can boast of a strong intellectual tradition, with quality and diverse academic programme that make it the preferred choice for many prospective students both local and foreign.

"It is for this reason that the maiden awards is being held to recognise and reward the efforts of staff who have exhibited exemplary behaviour and performance over the period of its existence," he stated.

Prof. Ofori noted that employee recognition in all forms was a critical ingredient in the college's performance management system for which reason it had intended to make the awards an annual event to improve recognition and organisational values, enhance team efforts, boost productivity and increase both employee and customer satisfaction.

Hence, he commended the University for its support to the college and applauded all awardees for efforts, urging them to "continue to work hard to maintain the standards you have set."

Mr Kyirem who was grateful for the recognition lauded the college and encouraged it to continue to do so annually.

He said the honour had motivated him to continue to do his best as people were watching and were appreciative of his efforts.