Ghana: Govt, Citizenry Urged to Sustain Peace, Stability

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, has urged the government and the citizenry not to take the country's democratic peace, stability and cohesion for granted but sustain them to accelerate socioeconomic growth and development.

"Ghana is a peaceful, united and stable country and also holds an enviable track record on the continent during elections and one thing I often say to Ghanaians is that please do not take them for granted but protect them to create jobs, wealth and improve livelihoods," he cautioned.

Mr Abani pointed out that many other countries within the sub-region that had taken peace, unity, stability and harmony for granted had seen the consequences which had stalled their socioeconomic development and expected Ghana to take a cue from them to sustain national cohesion and harmony.

The United Nations is, in the month of November, marking 77 years since the signing of the International Charter that gave flesh to the political establishment and Ghana is one of a few countries in the sub-region to escape political turmoil but the recent economic crisis has led to concerns that democracy might be tested and there have been protests and calls for the president, his vice, minister of finance and minister of state at the ministry of finance to resign.

On November 5, hundreds of protesters took to some principal streets of Accra to demand action in a 'Ku Me Preko Reloaded' demonstration.

Mr Abani warned against taking the country's current peaceful and stable environment for granted because principles of good governance, rule of law, probity, accountability and transparency must be strengthened to forestall disruption in constitutional governance.

"Clearly, we have had three coups and two changes of government undemocratically in the sub-region and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done a good job in terms of trying to rally the forces working and he continues to push that.

"But we know at the centre of progress, I call good governance and the fluid that runs through the pipes because without it nothing can happen and we see rise in protests when injustice, unfairness, inequity seem to be at their highest," he decried.