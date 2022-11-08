South Africa: US Identifies Alleged IS Members Operating in South Africa - South African News Briefs - November 8, 2022

Cape Town — U.S. Identifies Several Alleged IS Members in South Africa

The U.S. treasury has imposed sanctions on four alleged ISIS members operating in South Africa, eNCA reports. This comes a week after the U.S. Embassy issued a warning on a potential terror attack in Sandton targeting large gatherings. Durban businessman Farhad Hoomer, along with three associates, have been accused of supporting IS. Hoomer was detained in 2018 along with two suspects for alleged involvement in several bomb attacks in Durban.

Man Accused of Killing German Tourist Denied Bail

A suspect in the murder of a German toursit near the Kruger National Park has been denied bail after failing to prove there were exceptional circumstances to allow it, EyeWitness News reports. Joseph Nyalunga was arrested for the murder of Jörg Schnarr in October. Nyalunga , together with four others, attacked Schnarr along with his wife and two other visitors near Numbi Gate, infamous for its dangerous reputation. "The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can confirm that the state successfully opposed bail in a case against the alleged German tourist murderer, the matter has been postponed to the 24th of January and the accused will remain remanded in custody," said the NPA's Monica Nyuswa.

EFF Slams 'Arrogant' People Who Paid for e-Tolls

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Guateng have slammed calls to refund what they called "arrogant" individuals and companies who paid for e-tolls despite the public movement to reject the system, IOL reports. "These are the kind of people and companies who collaborated with and conformed to the apartheid regime, simply because it was given legitimacy by law. People and companies who cannot think nor empathise with the masses must never be rewarded for their elitist behaviour," EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said.

"The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng further notes that the report by the South African Roads Agency (Sanral) that they are in debt to the tune of R47 000 000 due to the non-payment of e-tolls. Let it be known now that the EFF in Gauteng, will never support this corruption scheme. In fact, the premier must fund-raise this money with his circle of friends in the corrupt ANC," Dunga added. During his mid-term budget speech in October, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said national government would assume billions of the SA National Roads Agency's debt.