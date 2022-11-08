Liberia: 120 Youth Selected in Sinoe and Bassa to Serve As Ecobrigade

Monrovia — Human activities and natural disasters can create erosion and all sorts of harm to the environment. Just like many countries, the situation remains the same in Liberia. To curtail this, the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL), with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has been working with a brand of youth for environmental ecosystem protection.120 youth, known as "Youth Ecobrigade" have been selected from Sinoe and, Grand Bassa Counties respectively to help protect the seashore and the communities.

The Youth Ecobrigade in Sinoe County was named: 'Snokrol Ecobrigade' meaning "Inside Here We Live". While the Youth Ecobrigade in Grand Bassa County was named: 'Gbehzohn Ecobrigade'.

During the selection processes, SCNL and the local officials of the counties were present to ensure the selections were done fairly. On October 26, 2022, in Sinoe County, the selection was done at a meeting, which was graced by hundreds of stakeholders, the City Council, represented by Mr. Otis K. Seton, Mayor of the City of Greenville, local community leaders from the forty-nine communities in Greenville, youth, as well as media representatives from ELBC and Liberty Radio (Sarah Ellis and Decontee Gleekan).

Johnson G. Koikoi, the Project Lead, SCNL, gave the background of the Project; Title: Livelihood and Employment Creation. Koikoi mentioned that the project when implemented, will reduce the poverty by 63% among young people mainly those residing in nine of the 15 counties, particularly, Greenville which continues to face environmental issues like (flooding & Sea Erosion), as well as unattainable livelihoods.

Hon. Seton embraced the establishment of 60 Youth Ecobrigade by SCNL and appreciated UNDP for supporting the project that is helping the unemployed youth of Greenville, an effort he said is buttressing the effort of Greenville City Cooperation.

On November 5, 2022, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where 60 Youth Ecobrigade were selected, several youths added their voices to that of the youth in Sinoe County and extended heartfelt thanks and appreciation to UNDP, SCNL and the local leadership of the counties for the volunteering program that is seeking to empower them and reduce poverty. "We are happy, ready, and willing to work. We are happy UNDP, and SCNL are helping us. We are serious youth, once we are supported, we will do our best to deliver on time," the youth said.

Michael F. Garbo, Executive Director, SCNL, making remarks, appreciated UNDP for the program, and the officials of both counties for ensuring a smooth process. He informed the selected youth, and the local officials of the city of Buchanan that the program will benefit the youth, once they work hard.

"This program is being supported by the UNDP; it is a great initiative youth in Grand Cape Mount County have benefited from. The program is now in Buchanan, take it seriously, and work harder... the UNDP is going to provide working tools, and provide training for everyone in small business management," Mr. Garbo shared.

Assistant Development Superintendent, Hon. Flee A. Glay, Hon. James Y. Beyan, Manager of Buchanan City, and Madam Dorothy K. Clarke, City Chair welcomed the program and encouraged the youth not to focus on money, but be passionate and take the volunteering program much more seriously for future career growth.